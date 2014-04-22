Uriah Heep detail 24th album

Uriah Heep mainman Mick Box says the band's 24th studio album, Outsider, proves they still have what it takes to create great music.

It’s set for release on June 9 and the band have detailed its tracklist and cover art.

Box says: “We’re very proud of our history – but it’s equally important to keep producing new material. Outsider is very much a rock album in true Heep style. It shows we still have the passion and energy for our music that we’ve always had.”

It’s their first studio outing with bassist Dave Rimmer, who stood in for Trevor Bolder during his cancer battle, then stayed on following the Spiders From Mars icon’s death last year.

Box reports: “We lost a world-class bass player, singer, songwriter and friend. While Trevor was ill he wanted us to continue working, so we used Dave. Trevor approved. It was only natural that Dave carried on with the band.”

Heep are planning a world tour in support of Outsider, with details to follow. A live DVD was recorded in London last month and will be released in due course.

Tracklist