Teenage trio to split with Sony

Teen trio Unlocking The Truth are taking legal steps to break free from their $1.8million record deal with Sony.

The Brooklyn band last year signed the impressive deal after a video of their performing in New York’s Times Square went viral.

Malcolm Brickhouse, 13, Jarad Dawkins, 12, and Alex Atkins, 13, were handed a six-album contract that meant they would be advanced $60,000 for their debut record. If that sold more than 250,000 copies, they were to be handed $350,000 for its follow-up.

On the back of the deal, Unlocking The Truth played shows all over the US, appeared at festivals and opened for Guns n’ Roses. But they are now seeking to end the agreement without having released any material, according to Billboard.

Guitarist Brickhouse says: “Our attorneys are working on our exit from Sony now.” The band’s manager Alan Sacks confirmed they were in the process of leaving the label, but added that there were no other details to give.

A documentary on their rise to fame – entitled Breaking A Monster – premiered on March 14.