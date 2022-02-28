Dee Snider says he "absolutely" approves of Ukrainians using Twisted Sister's We’re Not Gonna Take It as their battlecry

As news reports reveal that Ukrainians have adopted Twisted Sister's defiant anthem We're Not Gonna Take It as their rallying cry in resisting Russian military aggression in their country, the band's former frontman Dee Snider has taken to Twitter to offer his thoughts.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry" the musician wrote.

"My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA.”

Shortly after the tweet was posted, Snider received some backlash for blaming Russia and its people, not Russian leader Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine, and for disallowing the use of the same song for anti-maskers protesting Covid mandates.

Engaging in back and forth discussions with fans, Snider wrote "Understood (though they are claiming 60 percent of Russians support this invasion). But the Russian people (many who are already protesting) need to take responsibility for the piece of shit they have allowed to stay in power for 22 years.”

Clarifying his statistical comment, he adds: “Unfortunately they are being fed a stream of propaganda by the Russian government telling them that the Ukraine is the aggressor.”

Revealing why he did not condone anti-maskers using the song, he wrote "People are asking me why I endorsed the use of We’re Not Gonna Take It for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers.

"Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine on February 24. According to Ukraine's Health Minister, there has been nearly 200 deaths so far, including civilians and children.

We're Not Gonna Take It was written by Snider and was released on Twisted Sister's 1984 album Stay Hungry.

