Trending

UK PREMIERE: Torch Runner – Endless Nothing album stream

By Metal Hammer  

Listen to the new album from Torch Runner

null

The North Carolina crust crew are gearing up to unleash their sophomore LP on Southern Lord – and we're streaming it for you all!

The home of all things crusty and gnarled, Southern Lord, is about to spit out the second full-length from the noisy three-piece Torch Runner. Having spent the past two years fine tuning their own brand of rapid-fire, snarling hardcore (and turning the volume up in the process), it’s a high-octane car chase of carnage.

Clocking in at just 22 minutes it’s something fresh and fist-pumping from the Greensboro grinders. If your music collection has a leaning toward the likes of Converge, Nails and even Napalm Death then jam this into your lugholes.

Endless Nothing is available to order now.