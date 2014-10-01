UK PREMIERE: Torch Runner – Endless Nothing album stream

The North Carolina crust crew are gearing up to unleash their sophomore LP on Southern Lord – and we're streaming it for you all!

The home of all things crusty and gnarled, Southern Lord, is about to spit out the second full-length from the noisy three-piece Torch Runner. Having spent the past two years fine tuning their own brand of rapid-fire, snarling hardcore (and turning the volume up in the process), it’s a high-octane car chase of carnage.

Clocking in at just 22 minutes it’s something fresh and fist-pumping from the Greensboro grinders. If your music collection has a leaning toward the likes of Converge, Nails and even Napalm Death then jam this into your lugholes.

Endless Nothing is available to order now.