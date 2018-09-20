Trivium’s Matt Heafy praises “fantastic” metal scene

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy says that the current metal scene is alive and well and has pointed to several bands who are making “fantastic” music.

Heafy previously told Metal Hammer that “metal is not just a style of music, it’s a lifestyle” and he’s now taken issue with those who say the genre is in decline.

He tells DOMcasts: “Metal is alive and well. Anyone saying that metal is not making anything good right now is incorrect – it means they're not looking and they're not listening to the pulse of what's going on.

“Holy Roar Records in the UK are releasing countless insane records. This band called Conjurer – it's like post-death metal, sludgy, hardcore tech-death. It's freakin' awesome. I think Mire is one of the best records of the year.

“This band called Møl from Denmark – they mix black metal, shoegaze and weird atmospheric rock. Power Trip is definitely a band that deserves so much of the recognition they're getting – and Code Orange was nominated for a Grammy.

Heafy adds: “There’s no shortage of metal, there is no shortage of fantastic records. Anyone who needs to know what records to listen to, just look at my Spotify.

“For any guy that says, ’There's nothing good going on in heavy music,' go to my Spotify right now and look at the top records of 2018, 2017, 2016 and I will show you otherwise.”

In July, Trivium released a live, multi-cam video for their The Sin And The Sentence track Beyond Oblivion and will head out on tour across North America from October.

