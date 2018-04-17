Trivium’s Matt Heafy: Heavy metal is a lifestyle

Trivium’s Matt Heafy says there’s more to metal than just being a genre of music.

He and Code Orange’s Jami Morgan have been discussing the current state of metal in the new issue of Metal Hammer – and both agree that the scene is healthy and will survive into the future.

When asked what the word ‘metal’ means in 2018, Heafy replies: “It means life. It means so much more than just a genre, and that’s something I’ve always championed; metal is not just a style of music, it’s a lifestyle.

“I think that’s really prevalent in the fact that, last year, when it came time for me to make a list of my top records of the year just for fun, it was endless.

“There were so many great albums, it was ridiculous. So it’s a sign that it’s alive and well and I think that as long as the community and bands keep supporting each other, we’re gonna have something really good for the future.”

As long as there’s new people that get into it in that same way, then I think that it’ll always be one of the most important kinds of music. Jami Morgan

Morgan adds: “Yeah, I mean ‘metal’ is a new term for us to be called and grouped in with, but hardcore comes from punk and metal so I feel that it’s all very connected.

“Metal’s a big world and I think that’s really cool. I do worry about it a little bit because every big thing that happens in metal is very much dominated by something whose real, true peak was a while ago and you don’t really see that in any other big music.

“But I think that metal fans are super-resilient, so as long as there’s new people that get into it in that same way, then I think that it’ll always be one of the most important kinds of music.

“If metal can keep up with how the world’s changing, I think it will survive and it will be as important as it has ever been.”

The full interview can be found in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. Trivium, Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip are the cover stars, while bands including Lamb Of God, Machine Head, Ministry and Dragonforce also feature.

Trivium, Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip have just kicked off their joint UK tour in association with Metal Hammer, with the next date set to take place tonight (April 17) at the O2 Academy in Birmingham.

Trivium, Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip UK tour dates

Apr 17: Birmingham O2 Academy – Buy tickets

Apr 19: Glasgow O2 Academy – Buy tickets

Apr 20: Manchester Academy – Buy tickets

Apr 21: London O2 Academy Brixton – Buy tickets