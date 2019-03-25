Tribute fund set up in memory of Bernie Tormé

A fundraising website has been set up in memory of Bernie Tormé who died earlier this month at the age of 66.

The former Ozzy Osbourne and Gillan guitarist was rushed to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital in mid-February suffering from virulent pneumonia in both of his lungs. The musician was placed on a ventilator but passed away at the beginning of last week.

Bernie’s family have set up the site lieu of flowers being sent to the guitarist’s funeral, with the money raised going to the Guy’s And St Thomas’ hospitals.

In addition, Bernie’s family have issued a statement thanking fans for their support.

They say: “The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for all the kind words and comments since Bernie’s untimely passing.

“The outpouring of love and affection for the great man just underlined how missed Bernie will be by the music community and beyond.”

Ozzy, who recruited Tormé for a handful of live shows in 1982 following the death of Randy Rhoads, was one of the first to pay his respects to the guitarist on social media last week.

The vocalist said: “What a sad day. We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace, Bernie.”

Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne also expressed her sadness upon hearing the news, saying: “I cannot believe that Bernie Tormé has passed.

“Bernie helped out Ozzy and I at a time of great need and we will never ever forget that. Love and condolences to his family.”

To make a donation to the fund, visit the new website.