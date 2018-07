The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad guests with Traitors on their track Burnout, which they’ve made available for streaming.

It’s taken from the band’s EP Night Terrors, released on January 1.

Traitors say they’re “very excited” about the collaboration and add: “Thanks to Trevor, The Black Dahlia Murder and Metal Blade Records.”

They’re currently touring the US. Strnad and co launch a UK and Europe road trip later this month.