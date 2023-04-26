Blink-182's Travis Barker is posing nude to sell his own 'luxury' enema kit

In what surely has to be the funniest/most ingenious bit of marketing to come from the rock world this year, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with US canned water company Liquid Death to release his own...erm...enema kit.

Titled the Liquid Death x Travis Barker Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit, in reference to Blink-182's squillion-selling 1999 album of the same name, the collectable item comes with an official (and very tongue-in-cheek) launch video, featuring Barker in the buff as he reveals the 'secret' to his success in life.

“What’s my secret?" says the legendary pop-punk drummer. "How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water. In my asshole.”

No, this isn't a late April Fools Joke: this item actually went on sale - alongside a can of Liquid Death signed by Barker - via the official Liquid Death website (opens in new tab), for the bargain price of just $182 dollars...and it sold out almost instantly.

If you were one of the lucky people to pick one up, we should probably stress that this is not designed to be used as an actual enema kit, and we don't recommend anyone trying to shoot liquids up their bottom at home, or without the aid of a trained medical professional.

Don't believe us? Here's a product warning from Liquid Death themselves:

“Enema Of The State a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema Of The State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first.”

Watch the hilarious launch video below.

Blink-182 recently made their triumphant return to the stage for the first time since the return of Tom Delonge to the fold last year. The three-piece made a surprise appearance at the first of this year's two Coachella Festival weekends, returning a week later to headline the event after singer/rapper Frank Ocean cancelled his planned appearance. The two sets also marked the band's first live performances since Barker injured his finger earlier this year.

They set out on a world tour starting this spring.