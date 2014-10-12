Tracks Of The Week: 6/10/14 - 12/10/14

The end of year gig season is in full swing – we've already seen Orange Goblin, Destruction and Marmozets this week. But what are we listening to when back in the office? Well...

Krokodil – Shatter

Merlin Alderslade: “If you’re down with the single, the album’s gonna give you a Grade A riff boner.”

Hang The Bastard – The Majestic Gathering Of Goetia

Amit Sharma: “An unrelenting orgy of punishing riffs, horrid feedback and black magic. Cheerful stuff as usual then.”

Bloodshot Dawn – Smoke & Mirrors

Dom Lawson: “Proper metal. No fucking about. Bloodshot Dawn eat metalcore lightweights for breakfast. In the name of Satan, check this band out now!”

Primordial – Where Greater Men Have Fallen

Jonathan Selzer: “A sense-shattering act of exorcism that sounds like it was wrought from the bloodied earth.”

Orange Goblin – Sabbath Hex

Lewis Somerscales: “ALL OF THE RIFFS!”

The Amity Affliction – Pittsburgh

**Luke Morton: **“In a time where metalcore is seen as a dirty word, these guys are pumping out killer music from the other side of the world. Get involved, you’re well behind.”