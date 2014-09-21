Tracks Of The Week: 15/9/14 - 21/9/14

As another week of arguing over the stereo in the Hammer offices comes to a close, here's the top picks of what we've been listening to...

King 810 – Murder Murder Murder

Merlin Alderslade: “Whatever you think of their backstory, this is going to be off the chain next week.”

Messenger – Dear Departure

Amit Sharma: “Their set supporting Casualties Of Cool at London’s Union Chapel was very special indeed. Congrats on the Prog award, boys!”

The Locust – Twenty-Three Lubed-Up Schizophrenics

Sam Bailey: “Because The Locust.”

Godflesh – Imperator

Alexander Milas: “When you absolutely, positively got to drown out every other motherfucker in the room.”

Anaal Nathrakh – Idol

Jonathan Selzer: “Some people just want to see the world burn. Thank fuck for that.”

Rings Of Saturn – Senseless Massacre

Dom Lawson:_ _“Hyperspeed sci-fi deathcore, defying sub-genre convention by being ten times more demented and inventive than anything else out there.”

NOTHING – Bent Nail

Luke Morton: “Not the most metal band on Relapse Records but their debut album is a masterclass is how good and non-wanky shoegaze can be.”