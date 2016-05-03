Tracii Guns refused entry into Canada

Tracii Guns and his band have been denied entry to Canada – forcing the cancellation of two shows.

The former LA Guns guitarist was due to perform at the Brass Monkey in Ottawa last night (May 2) and at Rockpile in Etobicoke on May 5.

He and his band – singer Michael O’Mara, drummer Shane Fitzgibbon and bassist Johnny Martin – are performing LA Guns’ 1988 self-titled debut album in its entirety on the current tour.

Guns says: “Alert to our Canadian friends. We were turned away at the border at 6.50pm and due to circumstances that cannot be repaired at this time, I have to let you know we will not be performing the two shows this week.

“We love you and hope to make it up to you all as soon as possible.”

The tour continues in Westland, Michigan, tonight.

May 03: Westland The Token Lounge, Michigan

May 04: Saginaw Hamilton Street Pub, MI

May 06: Ludington Sandbar, MI

May 07: Pekin Goodfellas, IL

May 08: Bradley The Looney Bin, IL

May 11: Idaho Falls The Falls Venue, ID

May 12: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 13: Portland Rock Hard PDX, OR

May 14: Crockett Toots Tavern, CA

May 15: Fresno Fulton 55, CA

May 21: Golden Buffalo Rose, CO