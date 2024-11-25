Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp break out the star-spangled bunting to celebrate Thanksgiving

Light entertainment icons Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp are literally at it again. In the latest episode of their long-running YouTube series, the couple's Worcestershire kitchen can be found bedecked in star-spangled bunting to celebrate Thanksgiving, the annual American holiday where families reunite to eat turkey and argue.

In the clip, King Crimson man Fripp and his post-punk bride Willcox can be seen performing a delightfully ragged version of James Brown's 1985 classic Living In America.

The song originally featured on the soundtrack of Sylvester Stallone's jingoistic, gung-ho blockbuster Rocky IV, a film released when American Cold War paranoia was enjoying one of its many and frequent peaks. It was heard early in the film, before the stars-and-stripes-adorned American boxer Apollo Creed was killed in the ring by the monstrous Russian villain Ivan Drago.

In other Toyah-shaped news, Cherry Red Records are releasing a limited edition 10” vinyl EP of her 1982 cover of Greg Lake's festive classic I Believe In Father Christmas on December 6. The record will be released on "snow-coloured" vinyl (otherwise known as "white", presumably) and include a Toyah Xmas Card. It's available to pre-order now.

Later in December, Willcox and Fripp will embark on their much-anticipated Christmas Party tour, promising festive gaiety across the land. Full dates below.

Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch - Living in America! - YouTube Watch On

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp: Christmas Party Tour

Dec 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall, UK

Dec 17: Sunderland The Firestation, UK

Dec 19: Bath Komedia, UK

Dec 20: London Indigo At The O2, UK

Dec 22: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Tickets, UK

Tickets are on sale now.