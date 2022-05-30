Toyah + Robert Fripp + Celebrity Skin = Kitchen Carnage

It's only been seven days since Robert Fripp and Toyah bamboozled the internet with their alarming cover of Radiohead's Creep, and yet here they are again, almost as if it's some sort of regular event.

This week, the other otherwise quiet Worcestershire village inhabited by the nation's favourite showbiz couple was rocked by a new sound fermenting in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen: a cover of Hole's smash Celebrity Skin.

Performing in front of a trio of posters (a painted likeness of King Crimson leader Fripp, plus hand-lettered signs reading "Celebrity Fripp" and "Hail Queen Courtney"), the ever-energetic twosome rattle through Courtney Love, Billy Corgan and Eric Erlandson's 1998 grunge classic with infectious gusto, clearly keen to bolster their YouTube stats with yet another viral smash.

Viewers who stick with the footage until the 1'35" are treated to footage of Fripp shouting his traditional message of welcome, while the bonus footage includes the prog legend uttering a now familiar curse: "Bollocks."

This week the couple also spoke to The Guardian (opens in new tab) about their wedding in 1986 and their relationship.

"For the first 30 years of our marriage Robert never saw what I did beyond the home environment," said Willcox. "It’s since lockdown – during which I’ve released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he has realised just what I do. Getting him involved with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years has become kinder and more fun."

For his part, Fripp reported, "She is the star in this household, there’s no doubt about it, and I do not contest it for a moment. I’m here to support her. Even if it means donning a tutu, going down to the river at the end of our garden and dancing as well as I can to Swan Lake."

Toyah will hit the road on The Electric Ladies tour this week, which will kick off in Buxton on Wednesday. Joining Willcox at the shows will be Lene Lovich and Saffron from Republica. Happily, there appear to be a gaps in the itinerary to accommodate the next three Sundays, so we're hopeful that the weekly Fripp-Willcox broadcast schedule will not be disturbed.

Tickets are available now (opens in new tab).

Electric Ladies UK Tour w/Toyah, Lene Lovich and Saffron

Jun 01: Buxton Opera House

Jun 02: Holmfirth Picturedome

Jun 03: Gateshead Sage

Jun 04: Manchester RNCM

Jun 06: Edinburgh Queen's Hall

Jun 07: Hull City Hall

Jun 09: Milton Keynes Stables*

Jun 10: Southend Palace Theatre

Jun 11: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Jun 14: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Jun 16: Basingstoke Anvil Arts

Jun 17: Guildford G Live*

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Halls*

Jun 23: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Jun 24: Birmingham Town Hall

* without Saffron.