Toyah and Robert Fripp may have finally peaked with bold cover of Radiohead's Creep

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have released the latest in their fabled series of Sunday Lunch videos, and it's fair to say they've pulled out all the stops.

"Toyah and Robert are just like angels and weirdos this Sunday," write Willcox's social media team in the blurb accompanying the couple's latest video sensation. "This week's lunch is so very special and might just not belong here."

If you haven't worked it out yet, the blurb is referencing Radiohead's Creep, their classic 1992 debut single. The band have always had a somewhat difficult relationship with Creep, but we're sure this new version will make them feel more comfortable with the song's legacy. For who can resist the sight of Toyah bellowing Thom Yorke's message of alienation and despair into the camera while wrapped tightly in plastic wrap? Not us, certainly.

Nor, it seems, can fans of Willcox and King Crimson lynchpin Fripp.

"This is what makes Sunday a great day," comments John The Spark, before emphasising his feelings with a smiley emoji.

"Twice as much fun as regular Sunday lunch," adds Gary Coates.

"What a fantastic rendition by Robert!", exclaims Jorge O. "And Toyah's vocals are always spot on! Thom and the boys have to be honoured. This is definitely one of my favourite Sunday Lunch's of all time! Will have Toyah's image in that wrap permanently ingrained in my head!"

Last week Toyah celebrated the latest in a long series of birthdays, an annual event accompanied this time by an online message from Fripp, and a playful video.

"The love of my life, Sweetlips Willcox, has her birthday today," wrote the guitar maestro on the King Crimson website. "Thank you to Barbara and Beric for bringing this wonderful woman into the world. May I be the husband she needs. Such is my love for Toyah that, on occasion, song breaks out of me."

Fripp then proceeds to serenade his bride of 36 years with a rendition of the traditional song Happy Birthday, before the pair briefly discuss their marriage and Willcox floats the idea of a Robert Fripp vocal album for Christmas.

You heard it here first. Or second, if you've already seen the video.