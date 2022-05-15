Toyah and Robert Fripp play Garbage in energetic weekly broadcast

When Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wowed humanity with their performance of The Cranberries' classic Zombie during last week's Sunday Lunch broadcast, Willcox came wrapped in silver foil.

Impossible to top, right? Not so fast. For this week's live-wire show, the diminutive post-punk princess painted herself with gold leaf.

Covering Garbage's 1998 smash I Think I'm Paranoid, the Fripp-Willcox axis of light entertainment perform in front of signs reading "I think I'm Fripp'd" and "G We ❤️ U", and ratchet the excitement up via the judicious use of a wind machine, which threatens to remove the gold leaf from Toyah's torso before the song climaxes. Rounding off the dramatic clip, Willcox's social media "team" have added a short blooper reel to the footage. What times we live in.

To add another bewildering twist to the journey Willcox and Fripp have led us on over the last couple of years, we note that official "breast prints" are available from the singer's website. The prints were created using a process whereby paints were applied direct to Toyah's body before being imprinted onto paper, a technique she apparently learned at school.

"I've been putting my best assets to great use to create for you an exclusive merchandise range that is instantly highly collectable around the world," says Willcox, enthusiastically explaining the breast print concept. "And I'm not boasting."

Each of the 12 different A3 prints is available in a limited run of just 25 copies, delivered in a cellophane art wallet and accompanied by a protective pulp board.