Toyah and Robert Fripp played an epic version of Led Zeppelin's Kashmir as Robert Plant watched on at a festival three weeks ago and somehow we missed it

After three years cooped up in their kitchen releasing shabby yet loveable cover versions, it's easy to forget that Toyah and Robert Fripp are professional musicians, with an audience to entertain and a crust to earn. So we hope you'll forgive us for only just noticing that the pair performed a rather epic version of Led Zeppelin's classic Kashmir during their set at Fairport Convention's annual Cropredy festival earlier this month.

It was a set that relied heavily on the songs that have turned the King Crimson man and his post-punk bride into viral celebrities, with just a trio of Toyah originals – Thunder In The Mountains, It's A Mystery and I Want To Be Free – finding their way onto the setlist.

Elsewhere, it was wall-to-wall bangers, including Black Sabbath's Paranoid, Metallica's Enter Sandman, Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine, Cream's Sunshine Of You Love, and a surprisingly majestic version of Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti masterpiece.

"We're immensely proud of this next song," says Toyah, breathlessly introducing the song. "It's by someone we love to the moon and back. I'm not going to say any more, but my god the Midlands has produced some brilliant musicians."

What follows is undeniably powerful, with a full band adding the requisite amount of heft to a performance that's a great deal more authoritative than what we've come to expect from the couple's Sunday Lunch videos. And there's a bonus.

"We are so proud," says Toyah, still breathless, as the song ends, "to have Mr Robert Plant watching from the audience tonight."

"I was there," says YouTuber ganazby, commenting on the video. "Robert Plant was standing right behind me, near the bar, nodding his approval. It was an incredible moment." His comment, naturally enough, was greeted by a chorus of naysayers and non-believers, but that's the internet for you.

