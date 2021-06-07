Toyah and Robert Fripp cover ZZ Top's Sharp Dressed Man and Fripp is "finally broken"

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and post-punk icon Toyah Willcox have once again delighted the internet, piling up bandwidth bills nationwide with their latest Sunday Lockdown Lunch performance, a cover of ZZ Top's classic single Sharp Dressed Man.

Fripp and Willcox covered ZZ Top's Gimme All Your Lovin' back in February, and they've raised the bar again with their latest tribute to the Texan trio.

In the video - in which "Robert Fripp is finally broken," according to Willcox's social media team - Toyah won't be as celebrated for what she's wearing as for what she isn't, twice providing the startled Fripp with a glimpse of what's hidden beneath her costume.

Professional as ever, Fripp holds it together, as does mystery guitarist Sidney Jake, who also appeared in a 50-minute video interview over the weekend with the Make Weird Music YouTube channel, and is clearly becoming a star in his own right.

In the interview, Jake reveals that he's actually a guitar teacher, and while he doesn't show his face, we can narrow the search down a little. Jake confirms that he isn't Wes Borland, Post Malone, Slash or "the guitarist from Ghost", but does reveal that he takes guitar lessons from Fripp, and has done for some time.

"All three of us are very relaxed and normal," says Jake, revealing that Fripp and Willcox decided to focus on the videos after their cover of Metallica's Enter Sandman went viral in January. "And then we go in [to the kitchen] and it goes absolutely crazy. It's so much fun do do."

Guitar lessons are available from Sidney Jake's website.