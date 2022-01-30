Toyah and Robert Fripp continue to take everyone's mind off everything else

As sure as Tuesday follows Monday, Toyah Willcox and King Crimson leader Robert Fripp used Sunday as an opportunity to remind everyone that the world isn't always the miserable place the headlines make it appear.

So while North Korea launches its biggest missile test in five years, while tensions mount in Ukraine, while vaccine mandate protests block the streets of Ottawa, and while Jamie Oliver reveals he's not a fan of Bake Off, the Fripp-Willcoxes are once again lightening humanity's load.

This week it's a cover of the Ramones' 1976 classic Blitzkrieg Bop that receives the Willcox-Fripp treatment. Robert fixes the lens with his steely glare and chops out the riff, Toyah leaps around the kitchen with the enthusiasm of an adrenalised puppy, and all is right with the world. Just like last week. And the week before.

It's almost as if they've hit upon a winning formula with these performances, one that online news services are happy to report ad nauseam.

In 2014, Fripp explained how he met Toyah in an interview with Classic Rock.

"I’d met her at EG Records headquarters in 1985," said Fripp. "And I fell in love with her working on a charity album called The Lady Or The Tiger. I said to some friends in New York just after: “I have a funny feeling about this one.” I went back to England and proposed to her within a week. My father also proposed to my mother in a week."

Fripp will no doubt be revealing more when he visits the US later this year for a series of speaking engagements with David Singleton, co-founder of King Crimson's music company DGM Ltd. More details and ticketing information will be announced soon.