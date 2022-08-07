Toyah and Robert Fripp clamber aboard Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train

We don't like to say we told you so, but we told you so. Last week, in the aftermath of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox's cover of Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way?, we predicted they'd be back again this week, and lo and behold, here they are again.

The lively pair's latest bout sees them wrestle Ozzy Osbourne's 1980 masterpiece Crazy Train into submission, with Fripp rendering Randy Rhoads' famous guitar part helpless with the sonic equivalent of a full nelson atomic drop, while Willcox delivers a double-knee facebreaker to Ozzy's vocal (apologies for the entirely misplaced wrestling analogies, but after over 1000 weeks in the company of Fripp and Willcox we're running out of ways to describe what it is that they do).

Eagle-eyed viewers will note that Toyah has donned some sort of tassled blouse for the occasion, surely a tribute to Ozzy's iconic Blizzard Of Oz-era fringed stage attire. And at the song's "climax" she squeals, "We love you Ozzy!" before Fripp delivers the traditional Sunday lunch shout-out.

Incidentally, if Channel 4 are reading this, you could do a lot worse than have Toyah and Robert deliver your Alternative Christmas Message (opens in new tab) this year. Just sayin'.

