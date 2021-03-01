Tour the world with Freddie Mercury as Queen launch first mobile game

Rock legends Queen have released their first mobile game. Queen: Rock Tour is available for Android and iOS devices now, and will apparently allow players and fans to relive iconic shows from the band's past and play along with their hits.

A statement reads, "With live music in lockdown and the return of tours still uncertain, rock group Queen has come up with a safe alternative – no masks, no social distancing, just the good old fashioned live experience."

"Queen: Rock Tour gives players a chance to experience the majesty and might of the Queen [live] experience on their phones supported by extensive attention to detail contributed by the official Queen archives and experts.

"Hit the stage and perform with the entire band as you unleash your music talents to play thrilling guitar riffs, heart-pounding drum solos and much more. All you need to do is tap the tiles in time with the rhythm!"

"Be a Lockdown Rock Star!" enthuses Brian May. "No turning back!”

Well. That does sound exciting.

The game allows fans to score points by playing along to 20 of Queen's most popular hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free and We Are The Champions.

To add to the adventure, players can choose from a number of different venues associated with famous Queen live shows – including London's Rainbow Theatre in 1974, and Rock in Rio in 1985 – and "dazzle the audience" with "over 40 official and iconic costumes from the band’s history."

"Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career and make them perform in real-time Queen's live music unlike ever before," gushes Cedric Ratajczak, Creative Director for Brands at Gameloft, the game's developers.

He continues: "The creative challenge was to modernise the traditional rhythm-game genre with innovative and mobile-friendly twists inheriting from hyper-casual gaming, and with a unique and happy visual style that offers a timeless look to the band, appealing to the new generation of players."

Queen: Rock Tour is available from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store now. The initial install comes with three complete songs, with access to the full 20 coming via in-app purchase.