Tommy Lee just told a stadium full of Motley Crue fans "Tonight I wanna see everyone's dick"

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has revealed why he chose to post a nude selfie on all his social media pages two weeks ago: if that's an answer you've been seeking, the official word from the horse's mouth is that he uploaded the photo while "fucking sideways as fuck" during a "motherfucking bender."

Lee made this confession on Sunday night (August 21), while onstage with the Los Angeles hard rock band at the 64,000-capacity Alamodome stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The drummer then proceeded to tell the audience gathered to see his band that he wanted to see "everyone's dick".

This rather remarkable moment in rock n' roll history began with Lee stating, "A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro — a bender. I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick.



He continued: "And usually, I mean I'm a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight, tonight it's equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's dick. C'mon, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let's go."

Lee then singled out a gentleman wearing a pink shirt and requested that he "show the whole world that motherfucking hot dog": however, on the advice of his wife, the man in question declined the drummer's invitation.

Lee later helpfully posted footage of his speech on Twitter: watch the video below.

pic.twitter.com/mO4LgEX1rZAugust 22, 2022 See more

Following Lee's much-publicised posting, he added 200,000 Instagram followers and 66,000 more on Twitter. His post was greeted with a mix of delight and dismay, and prompted much debate over apparent double standards in the way men's and women's bodies are policed on social media.