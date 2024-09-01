An expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty's Long After Dark is on the way

More than 40 years after its release, an expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1982 album Long After Dark will hit stores in October. The double-disc edition, which contains seven previously unreleased recordings, will be available via Geffen/UMe on October 18, and is available to pre-order now.

The unreleased songs include Petty originals Never Be You – a hit for Rosanne Cash in 1984 – plus Don’t Make Me Walk the Line and Ways To Be Wicked, released as a single by Lone Justice in 1985. The other bonus tracks include four songs filmed for a French TV Special at the Record Plant in Hollywood, where much of Long After Dark was recorded. One of those tracks, the fan favourite Straight Into Darkness, has been released as a promotional video.

“There was some music recorded for Long After Dark that didn’t get on the record, that I thought would’ve made it a better album,” said Petty, who'd lost out to producer Jimmy Iovine during arguments over the album's direction. “I left off… four things that I liked quite a bit. And probably a few more written that never even got in the door."

The new edition of Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition) features remastered audio plus liner notes from journalist David Fricke, with commentary from Jimmy Iovine and filmmaker Cameron Crowe.

The set will be available as a double vinyl black splatter colour edition wrapped in a numbered foil tip-on jacket with a lithograph, a triple-disc set containing 2 CDs and a Blu-ray audio disc with additional hi-res stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album and bonus tracks, plus a variety of other vinyl options including a 2LP 180-gram black vinyl edition and an indie-exclusive turquoise colour single vinyl pressing (without the extra tracks). Full tracklist below.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Straight Into Darkness - YouTube Watch On

Long After Dark Deluxe Edition: Tracklist

Disc 1

1. A One Story Town

2. You Got Lucky

3. Deliver Me

4. Change Of Heart

5. Finding Out

6. We Stand A Chance

7. Straight Into Darkness

8. The Same Old You

9. Between Two Worlds

10. A Wasted Life

Disc 2

1. Stories We Could Tell (French TV)

2. Never Be You *

3. Turning Point (Original Drums Version)

4. Don’t Make Me Walk The Line *

5. I’m Finding Out (French TV) *

6. Heartbreakers Beach Party (Extended Version)

7. Keeping Me Alive (French TV)

8. Straight Into Darkness (French TV)

9. Ways To Be Wicked (Denver Sessions) *

10. Between Two Worlds (French TV) *

11. One On One *

12. Wild Thing *

* = previously unreleased