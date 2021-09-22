Tom Morello teams up with Bring Me The Horizon for huge new single Let's Get The Party Started

Tom Morello has released the mosh-inducing new single Let's Get The Party Started, in collaboration with pop-metal giants Bring Me The Horizon. The new track is lifted from Morello's forthcoming new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, scheduled to arrive on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music.

Kicking off with Oli Sykes' growling "Alright, you motherfuckers", the BMTH vocalist then hollers out the track's title, before an unruly, Rage-style riffs bounces into the mix.

Accompanying the release is a music video that pulls together a compilation of clips of rockers flinging themselves across stages and punching their ways through disorderly mosh-pits, serving as an explosive celebration of the return of live music.

"Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before," says Morello on the new track.

"This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.

"This song also has one of my favourite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

Let's Get The Party Started follows Morello's previously-released single Driving To Texas, featuring Phantogram. The first track to be released from the forthcoming album was a cover of AC/DC's Highway To Hell with Bruce Springsteen.

Other collaborations set to appear on The Atlas Underground Fire will feature Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner and more.

Pre-order The Atlas Underground now. Listen to Let's Get The Party Started below:

(Image credit: Tom Morello)

The Atlas Underground Fire tracklisting:

1. Harlem Hellfighter

2. Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

3. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

4. Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

6. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

9. Night Witch (featuring phem)

10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)