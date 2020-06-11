Todd Rundgren announces live interactive virtual television series

Todd Rundgren has revealed details of his new bi-weekly “live interactive virtual television series” titled The Todd's Honest Truth.

The first episode will be broadcast on June 22 – Rundgren’s 72nd birthday – through On Location Live at 9pm ET (2am BST). A new episode will then go live every other Friday beginning July 3 at the same time.

A release states: “Famously outspoken and opinionated, Rundgren will host the show live from his Kauai property, interlaced with his throwing to pre-recorded packages shot in front of a green screen to provide mood-appropriate settings – a recurring segment dubbed The Word Of Todd – in which he will be waxing eloquent on any number of topics.

“He will also be answering audience questions in real time, there will be a live chat window open for viewers to interact, and Todd will encourage audience members to submit content which he will curate in between shows and select standouts for inclusion on upcoming episodes.”

Rundgren says: “40 years ago I reserved a transponder on a satellite, hoping to broadcast to homes across the world. Apparently that satellite got lost or blew up or something so a dream was put on hold… until now! And I don't even have to leave my house!”

Further information and passes for the series are now available.

It’s also been revealed that Rundgren, along with artists including Joe Walsh and Paul Shaffer, are re-recording the 1973 track Just One Victory.

Rundgren is co-producing the song with Don Was and it will be given away free to the Democratic National Committee for use by candidates during the US elections later this year.