Tico the parrot’s squawk ’n’ roll version of Metallica’s Enter Sandman is the perfect way to start the weekend

Hands up if you remember Tico, our favourite parrot, with his gift for warbling along to its owner Frank Maglio’s covers of classic songs by Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, The Beatles, Van Halen and more? Tico rules. And if you’ve never heard him sing, oh boy, are you in for a treat.

Refusing to let internet infamy go to his tiny head, our favourite feathered rock star is back, with a scintillating cover of Metallica’s Enter Sandman which, frankly, is the single best piece of music we‘ve heard this week.

Tico, the floor is yours…

If you’re not fully familiar with Tico’s past work, here’s one more from the little fella, a heartbreaking take on Zeppelin’s Stairway To Heaven.

Okay weekend, we’re ready for ya now…