Thunder launch JustGiving page to pay for singer Danny Bowes' medical treatment

Brit rockers Thunder have launched a JustGiving Page to raise funds to pay for the rehabilitation of singer Danny Bowes, who suffered a head injury earlier this year.

At the end of August the band released a statement which read, "Two weeks ago Danny sustained an accidental head injury that required surgery. The operation went according to plan, he’s been moved out of intensive care and is now responding well to further treatment.

"Given the circumstances it is with great regret that we have decided to cancel our scheduled November 3rd show at the Garage, London in order to give Danny as much time as possible to rest and recover."

Now the band have launched a campaign to raise funds for Bowes' treatment, and revealed more details about the singer's condition and prognosis.

"As you may already know Danny sustained a serious head injury in August this year," sat the band. "This resulted in a bleed on the brain that required immediate surgery. Thankfully the operation was successful and since then he has been recovering in hospital.

"Danny now urgently needs to begin specialist treatment in a neuro-rehabilitation centre but due to current waiting lists this is proving to be difficult. In light of this we are hoping to send him to a private unit where he can receive the kind of help that will give him the greatest possible opportunity to make a full recovery.

"Obviously there are considerable costs involved but given the situation we feel we have to try and do everything we can to make this happen. We’re also not too proud to say we are going to need some help.

"To that end we have set up a JustGiving Fundraising page and we’d like to ask you to consider making a contribution to help our friend and bandmate. No matter how small, all donations will have a positive impact."

At the time of writing, the band's target of £30,000 has been successfully reached and subsequently doubled. The band have said that once treatment has been paid for, any remaining money will be donated to the London Air Ambulance (opens in new tab), a service they credit with saving the singer's life.

Donate to the Danny Bowes JustGiving campaign (opens in new tab).