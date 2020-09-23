This trans satanist anarchist metalhead is trolling the Republican Party hard

Self-confessed transsexual Satanist anarchist metalhead Aria DiMezzo might not look like your typical Republican candidate for political office, but that hasn't stopped her becoming the party's nomination for the position of County Sheriff in Cheshire County, New Hampshire.

DiMezzo ran unopposed in the ballot to choose a candidate to run against the incumbent Sheriff, Democrat Eli Rivera, and attracted over 4000 Republican signatures in the process, despite running with the somewhat unlikely campaign slogan, "F*** the Police."

“I’m running for sheriff because I oppose that very system, and the sheriff has the most hands-on ability in Cheshire County to oppose that system," says DiMezzo. "The system that let you down by allowing me – the freaking transsexual Satanist anarchist – be your sheriff candidate is the same system I’m attacking.

"I’m sorry, and I know it hurts to hear, but that system is a lie. The entire thing is a lie. It’s broken from beginning to end, and my existence as your sheriff candidate is merely how this reality was thrown into your face."

DiMezzo, who chose Trivium's The Heart From Your Hate as her official campaign song, is also the lead singer of metal band FUD – whose cover of Black Sabbath's War Pigs can be witnessed bellow – and the founder of the Reformed Satanic Church.

She previously ran for the post of Sheriff in Cheshire County as a Libertarian candidate in 2018 and received less than 3% of the vote, but that hasn't dimmed her political ambition.

DiMezzo tells Free Keene, "It is with great joy that I receive this nomination from the Republicans of Cheshire County, who, in an era of Donald Trump, showed their tolerance and dedication to the principles of small-government by nominating the trans anarchic High Priestess of the Reformed Satanic Church to be sheriff."