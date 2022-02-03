This slide guitar cover of Tool epic Pneuma is genuinely astonishing

Dan Dubuque is a Weissenborn slide guitar player from Flathead Valley, Montana who posts remarkable covers of hard rock, metal and alt.rock anthems on his website and YouTube channel.



Over the past couple of years, Dan The Man has done wondrous things with classic songs by Metallica, Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine, Queens Of The Stone Age and more, filming his reimagined covers against stunning landscapes in his home state, timely reminders that while it may often appear that the world is on fire, there’s still a place for art and beauty and joy.

RATM guitarist Tom Morello gave Dubuque a shout-out on Twitter a couple of years ago to salute his “mesmerizing” cover of Rage classic Killing In The Name, but we reckon that the Montana musician might just have topped that with his new 11 minute 38 seconds cover of Tool’s Pneuma, from Fear Inoculum.

Mesmerizing cover of 'Killing In The Name' somewhere in nature: https://t.co/VIMrcjkHxmMay 4, 2020 See more

A man who clearly believes in letting the music do the talking, Dubuque doesn’t waste any words in sharing his gifts with the world, and his latest cover is prefaced by the simple caption ‘For Adam Jones, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Maynard James Keenan’.

Far be it from us to second-guess everyone’s favourite prog-metal arena kings, but we reckon they might just dig this.

You can hear much more from Dan on his website.