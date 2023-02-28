This orchestral version of Linkin Park's track Lost is nothing short of spellbinding

Earlier this month Linkin Park shared Lost, a previously unreleased track from their Meteora sessions, as a fitting way to kick off the album's 20th-anniversary celebrations. A rousing, emotional, honest piece of goosebump-inducing brilliance that transports you right back to 2003 in an instant, it's a treat, to say the least.



Such is the impact of the song, there are already covers and interpretations popping up all over the Internet. But none come close to what has been created by the Epic Orchestra. Known for their spine-tingling takes on My Chemical Romance, Nirvana, Muse and more, they also love reimagining Linkin Park tracks too. And they clearly couldn't resist putting their spin on the latest piece of their story.



And it's quite something. Swells of strings and thumps of brass ebb and flow with drama and decadence, allowing Chester Bennington's heartbreaking words to become accompanying poetry to the majesty of the melody. It's as grand as it gets, and it's hard not to feel a little bit choked up as the stunning composition washes over you.



You can have a listen for yourself below:

And here is what the original sounds like, as means of comparison:

The song is set to be a part of a special anniversary edition of Meteora, which will be released on April 7. It will be available as a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, 4 LP Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, 3-Disc Deluxe CD and digital, and will include rarities, b-sides, live performances, and so much more.