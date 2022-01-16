‘This is a version of Teenage Kicks you wont forget!’ Toyah and Robert Fripp are back back back

They’re back.



And truthfully, we're not altogether sure that this is a good thing. But, frankly, our opinions count for nothing anymore, this is Toyah and Robert Fripp’s world now, and we can only stand on the side lines and gaze on in awe and wonder.

If you’re new here, a brief recap: proving that not all heroes wear capes, music’s most loved-up couple, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp launched their Sunday Lunch sessions from their kitchen during The Plague Years in order to a) raise global morale at a time of great stress and b) amuse the f**k out of each other, broadcasting a series of increasingly outlandish cover versions in various stages of dress/undress.

Even if you don’t click on a single link, the headlines alone on our coverage of the dynamic duo make for entertaining reading. There was the classic Toyah and Robert Fripp startle humanity with frisky cover of Enter Sandman. There was the timeless Toyah and Robert Fripp cover Motley Crue's Girls Girls Girls and nothing makes sense any more. Who could forget Toyah dons mermaid outfit for cover of Heart's Barracuda, Robert Fripp remains calm? Or the understated, almost unbearably poignant, Toyah and Robert Fripp are at it again? A gift to humanity, each and every one.

So, yes, they’re back. And this time they have tissues, a subtle nod to the subtext of this classic paean to yearning, teenage desire and regular self love from Derry’s finest, The Undertones.

Toyah, Robert, the floor is yours…