This heavy metal Mariachi version of Bohemian Rhapsody may burst your brain

With Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody movie currently titillating cinema-goers up and down the nation, it's the perfect time others to get in on the act.

We've had 10-second song guy perform the song in 42 different styles, but he he didn't venture into Mariachi territory. Why? You'd have to ask him, but we think it's because he probably caught wind of Metalachi's version.

Metalachi are a five-piece group of classically trained mariachi musician siblings who specialise in playing Mariachi versions of metal classics from artist like Metallica, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne and more. To add to the confusion, the band's live show draws inspiration from acts such as GWAR, Kiss and Rob Zombie.

For their cover of Bohemian Rhapsody, the band - Vega De La Rockha, Queen Kyla Vera, Kiko Cane, Paco Halen and El Cucuy - are joined by stand-up comedian and actor Felipe Esparza, winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing reality TV series in 2010.

Bohemian Rhapsody is taken from the band's third album, Tres, which is out next month.

Track Listing:

1) Caught in a Mosh (Anthrax)

2) Breaking the Law (Judas Priest)

3) Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)

4) Holy Diver (Dio)

5) Thunderstruck (AC/DC)

6) Separate Ways (Journey)

7) We're Not Gonna Take It (Twisted Sister)

8) Lucha

9) More Than Words (Extreme)

10) Welcome to the Jungle (Guns N' Roses)

11) Santeria (Sublime)

12) Rock and Roll All Night (Kiss)