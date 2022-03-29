This classical guitarist's beautiful cover of Randy Rhoads' Dee is giving us chills

Amongst the wealth of peculiar cat videos and online squabbles over Oscar ceremony slaps, there is still some artistry to be found on the internet. A case in point being Norwegian classical guitarist Christina Sandsengen, who offers a welcome reminder that there is true talent out there to enjoy.

In honour of the 40th anniversary of the passing of guitar hero Randy Rhoads, who tragically lost his life on March 19, 1982, Sandsengen has gifted the world a remarkable cover of Rhoads' Dee, originally recorded for Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz album.



For those unfamiliar with the track, Dee is a short instrumental acoustic track, written by Rhoads, and inspired by his mother Delores, who passed away in 2015.



Rhoads' celebrated guitar style was majorly influenced by classical guitar techniques, and Christina has clearly honoured the guitarist's roots with her mesmerising cover.

Ozzy Osbourne's foil on his first two solo albums, Randy Rhoads and two others were killed in 1982, when the small plane in which they were flying crashed in Leesburg, Florida, while the band were touring America in support of 1981's Diary of a Madman.

Listen to the cover below: