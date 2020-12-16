This brass band cover of Tool’s Stinkfist adds a whole new dimension to a ’90s metal classic

New York collective Brass Against have featured before on this website, as we’ve been wowed by their imaginative reworkings of classic songs by Rage Against The Machine, Black Sabbath, Pantera, Audioslave, Beastie Boys and more. We previously marvelled at the group’s brilliant updates of Tool’s The Pot (which has now racked up just south of five million views on YouTube) and Lateralus, and now the group have returned to Maynard James Keenan’s band for a glorious take on Stinkfist, one of the standout track on the LA quartet’s masterful Ænima album.

It would be heresy, obviously, to suggest that the New Yorkers have actually outshone the original version of the song, but their horn-driven reconstruction, featuring superb vocals from singer Sophia Urista, certainly adds a whole new dimension to this modern metal classic.

Check out Brass Against’s YouTube channel for more horny metallic treats.