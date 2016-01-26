Thin Lizzy founder Eric Bell details Exile

Founding Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell will release solo album Exile next month.

Bell formed the band with Phil Lynott and Brian Downey in 1969 and gave the group their iconic name.

Exile features 10 tracks, including the Gary Moore dedication Song For Gary and a cover of Little Richard’s rock’n’roll classic Rip It Up. It was recorded in Chesire and is Bell’s first studio effort since 2009’s Lonely Nights In London.

He says: “I’m trying to cover the whole spectrum of music with Exile. This album reflects the music I like to play and listen to.”

Bell left Lizzy on New Year’s Eve 1973, blaming ill-health caused by the band’s lifestyle. He remained friendly with his ex-bandmates and guested onstage on the Lynott-fronted version of the band’s farewell tour in 1983, performing The Rocker, a song he co-wrote.

He will promote Exile with a run of UK and Ireland dates.

Thin Lizzy this month announced live dates to mark the 30th anniversary of Lynott’s death and to celebrate 40 years since their Jailbreak release.

ERIC BELL EXILE TRACKLIST

Deep In Your Heart Don’t Love Me No More Gotta Say Bye Bye Vote For Me Exile Little Boy Running Rip It Up Concrete Jungle Thank God Song For Gary

Feb 26: London Borderline

Feb 27: Pontyprid District Club

Feb 28: Bristol Fiddlers

Feb 29: Oxford The Haven Club

Mar 01: Evesham The Iron Road

Mar 03: Wakefield The Snooty Fox

Mar 04: Darlington The Forum

Mar 05: Bathgate Dreadnought Rocks