These Eric Cartman-style covers of Green Day and Linkin Park are just as awesome as they sound

Have you been longing for covers of Green Day, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers in the style of South Park’s Eric Cartman? Look no further – Fernando Ufret has got you covered.

The musician has invented his own genre of music called ‘Cartmancoustic’, where he performs covers of classic alternative tracks in the style of South Park cartoon character Eric Cartman.

Fernando’s impressive Cartman-style covers have gained him over a million views, almost 275,000 likes and 50,000 followers on TikTok. His cover songs include Red Hot Chilli Peppers‘ Otherside, Green Day‘s Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) and Linkin Park‘s In The End. Check them out below.