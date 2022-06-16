There's now an emo version of Running Up That Hill, because of course there is

Really, it was only a matter of time. As surely as night follows day (and vice versa), The Internet was always going to serve up a newly-minted emo version of Kate Bush's Stranger Things-boosted mega-hit Running Up That Hill, because That Is How Life Works Now.

And... BEHOLD! It is among us.

This gift comes courtesy of the lads - well, one of the lads, at least - from Loveless, posting on TikTok @thisisloveless.

We'd go into detail about exactly how this re-imagining sounds, but if you've heard a) Running Up That Hill and b) any emo/screamo song ever recorded in the past 20 years then you will know exactly how this sounds.

But don't let that stop you checking out the post below:

And if you're wondering who Loveless are, here's the skinny, in their own words:

'Hailing from Los Angeles, Loveless is an alternative rock/emo pop band originally formed by Julian Comeau and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail in the fall of 2019. Seamlessly blending the sounds of the aughts with a fresh and modern twist, Loveless combines elements of pop, rock, and emo for a sound entirely their own.'

So now you know.

The famously private Kate Bush might post a statement giving her opinion on this, but tbh, don't hold your breath.