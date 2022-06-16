There's now an emo version of Running Up That Hill, because of course there is

By published

Burning up the charts worldwide, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill has been given its inevitable emo makeover on TikTok

Emo Kate
Really, it was only a matter of time. As surely as night follows day (and vice versa), The Internet was always going to serve up a newly-minted emo version of Kate Bush's Stranger Things-boosted mega-hit Running Up That Hill, because That Is How Life Works Now.

And... BEHOLD! It is among us. 

This gift comes courtesy of the lads - well, one of the lads, at least - from Loveless, posting on TikTok @thisisloveless.

We'd go into detail about exactly how this re-imagining sounds, but if you've heard a) Running Up That Hill and b) any emo/screamo song ever recorded in the past 20 years then you will know exactly how this sounds.

But don't let that stop you checking out the post below:

@thisisloveless (opens in new tab)

♬ running up that hill - Loveless (opens in new tab)

And if you're wondering who Loveless are, here's the skinny, in their own words:

'Hailing from Los Angeles, Loveless is an alternative rock/emo pop band originally formed by Julian Comeau and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail in the fall of 2019. Seamlessly blending the sounds of the aughts with a fresh and modern twist, Loveless combines elements of pop, rock, and emo for a sound entirely their own.'

So now you know.

The famously private Kate Bush might post a statement giving her opinion on this, but tbh, don't hold your breath.

