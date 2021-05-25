There’s a signed Tony Iommi guitar, Download 2022 VIP passes and more up for grabs in the #ILoveMetal charity draw

With the Covid-19 virus effectively shutting down the global live scene for over 15 months, many road crew professionals have seen their income disappear overnight, causing untold stress and hardship.

Now the UK metal community is rallying around to raise funds for those most affected, with a huge charity prize draw to raise money for UK stage crew.



The #ILoveMetal draw is being billed as “the world’s biggest ever metal-music charity prize draw and features over 1000 items of memorabilia, merch and rarities. Among the artists contributing are British metal royalty Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Motörhead, alongside labels such as Nuclear Blast and Earache, while the organisers of Download festival are offering up a pair of VIP passes for the 2022 event.



The draw is designed to raise funds for the Stagehand Charity, the only UK charity that specifically helps music stage and road crew, and is dedicated to providing severe-hardship funding and mental health support for live events industry workers.

Entry to the draw costs £5, via the #ILoveMetal Crowdfunder page.

The prize draw ends June 11 and the winners will be contacted by June 18.

For full details of all the prizes and how to enter, visit the #ILoveMetal Crowdfunder page.