There’s a new bobblehead of Jimi Hendrix with his Strat on fire. Take our money now

The incendiary climax to Jimi Hendrix’s show-stealing performance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Fest is one of the most iconic moments in rock ’n’ roll history.



Introduced on-stage by Rolling Stone Brian Jones as “the most exciting guitar player I’ve ever heard”, the American proceeded to redefine what was possible with wood and wire, leaving his audience slack-jawed in admiration as he closed out a spectacular deconstruction of Wild Thing by dry humping his Marshall amps then spraying lighter fuel on his Fender Stratocaster and setting it ablaze. The performance made the shy Seattle-born six-stringer the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll.



Now you too can recreate this landmark moment with the imminent arrival of an officially-endorsed bobblehead depicting Hendrix in his fire-starting finest hour.



“Collector's items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest," says Janie Hendrix, the late musician's stepsister who currently runs his Experience Hendrix estate. “They can even represent a special bond. We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work [with] a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him.”



“We couldn't be more excited about this partnership,” says toymaker Kollectico CEO,“ Andrew S. Hazen. “Jimi Hendrix has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 40 something years. With such extraordinary imagery in his portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honour Jimi Hendrix."



You can pre-order the Hendrix bobbleheads now. Orders should start shipping in August. In addition, the Kellectico-Hendrix line also includes a ‘Hendrix With Guitar’ bobblehead, a ‘Hendrix on Motorcycle’ bobble, plus Hendrix ornaments and bobble buddies.

