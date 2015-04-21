The Wonder Years wrap up studio work

The Wonder Years have finished recording their fifth album, guitarist-keyboardist Nick Steinborn has confirmed.

The Philadelphia pop punk rockers have been working in a Los Angeles studio and are expected to release the follow up to 2013’s The Greatest Generation in the coming months. TeamRock named The Greatest Generation as one of its Modern Classics last year.

Steinborn says via Twitter: “That’s a wrap. Record is done. Now we just have a quick 38-hour drive home over a few days.”

The Wonder Years play at all three sites at this year’s Slam Dunk festival – in Leeds on May 23, Hatfield on May 24 and Wolverhampton on May 25.