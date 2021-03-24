The Who's Roger Daltrey is selling own-brand champagne to raise money for charities hit by pandemic

To raise funds for his cancer charities, The Who’s Roger Daltrey is encouraging people to mark the end of the pandemic by cracking open a bottle of his finest bubbly. The tipple in question is his multiple award-winning, limited edition, own-brand Champagne Cuvée Roger Daltrey, produced in partnership with Eminent Life.

Daltrey is a patron of the UK’s Teenage Cancer Trust and co-founded Teen Cancer America alongside bandmate Pete Townshend. They will be donating all profits from the champagne sales to the charities, due to the current lull in fundraising opportunities caused by the Coronavirus. In total, 14 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts have been cancelled since the start of the pandemic.

This isn't Daltrey's first foray into the world of high-end booze. His champagne has become well-known in the luxury drinks market, earning the Gold Medal Vinalies Internationales and the Seal of Approval by the Tasting panel at the Japan Wine Challenge, as well as receiving a rating of 90 (outstanding) from Wine Spectator.

The bottle itself is stamped with Daltrey’s signature, alongside the band’s iconic ‘bullseye’ logo.

In a statement, Daltrey said: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to express my passion for Champagne through this limited edition cuvée. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

Eminent Life founder and CEO, Jerome Jacober added: "We are delighted to be celebrating half a century of rock’n’roll for one of music’s most iconic bands, by producing a limited edition premium champagne. We’re thrilled with its success so far and the much-needed money it is raising for Roger's charity, Teen Cancer America and Teenage Cancer Trust.”