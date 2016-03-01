The Who's Roger Daltrey covers Pete Townshend

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has re-recorded bandmate Pete Townshend’s Let My Love Open The Door to raise money for Teen Cancer America.

The two members of The Who helped found the charity in 2011 after working with Teenage Cancer Trust in the UK for a decade. The track also features in the charity’s latest advert.

Daltrey says: “Whether by downloading this track or by other means, we hope people will open their hearts and open the door to assist Teen Cancer America.

“The mission isn’t just to fight teen cancer, but to create facilities where teens and young adults can feel like they belong — to create spaces different from the spaces children and adults have. Together, with First Citizens’ help, we can bridge this gap.”

The Who are currently touring North America after they cancelled last year’s trek due to Daltrey’s health problems.

Let My Love Open The Door can be purchased on iTunes via First Citizens. Proceeds will benefit Teen Cancer America and its work to increase targeted care and specialised treatment facilities for teens and young adults with cancer.

Mar 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 07: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 10: Chicago United Center, IL

Mar 12: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 14: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Mar 16: Pittsburgh CONSOL Energy Center, PA

Mar 19: Newark Prudential Center, PA

Mar 21: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Mar 24: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 26: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Mar 29: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 26: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 04: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

May 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

May 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

May 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 13: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

May 15: Seattle KeyArena at Seattle Center, WA

May 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 19: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

May 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

May 25: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

May 27: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 29: Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV