The Struts launch thumping cover of Queen's We Will Rock You

Rising stars of glam The Struts have released a rousing version of Queen's 1977 classic We Will Rock You. The Struts originally recorded their version of the song to accompany a TV advertisement for Korean home appliances brand LG.

"I was in my mid-teens when I discovered Queen," frontman Luke Spiller told Classic Rock in 2019. "I grew up as part of the music channel generation, and I’d spend a huge amount of time after school and at weekends flicking between something like 12 music channels.

"That’s where I came across Queen. They resonated straight away to the point where I went to a record shop in Bristol where they had loads of great vinyl albums and tapes and CDs and looked for their records. I decided to go from the very beginning, so I bought Queen I and II and then that was it, basically. I was hooked.

"They brought me into a musical world that I felt a real connection to, Everyone else was listening to indie rock like The Killers and Razorlight and the Libertines. I was, like, ‘No, this is my world.’"

The release comes in the wake of the news that The Struts are set to play the Main Stage at Reading & Leads Festival this August, and the release of the Low Key In Love single, in which the band collaborated with Paris Jackson, perhaps best-known as the daughter of moonwalking pop giant Michael.

