Brit-rockers The Struts have released a new single, How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart). The release comes just three months after the Derbyshire quartet's fourth album Pretty Vicious, hit the stores, and finds normally flamboyant frontman Luke Spiller in more reflective mood than usual.

"How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart) is a brutally honest song that takes me right back to that moment when the phrase came to me," says Spiller. “It has a Rod Stewart vibe to it, which is definitely something we haven't done before. I also adore the backing vocal section, which has a Fleetwood Mac feel that’s never a bad thing. The lyric was laboured over for a long time, which I hope people will appreciate."

How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart) is the first of two new songs that The Struts will release this month, and comes ahead of a run of Australian dates with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. The band then travel to Canada for a tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, before a pair of shows with Staind in the US followed by a run of headline dates and festival shows. Two outdoor dates are booked for June, including what's essentially a homecoming gig at the UK's Download festival. Full dates below.

Feb 21: Sydney Crowbar, Australia

Feb 22: Hindmarsh AEC Theatre, Australia*

Feb 24: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia*

Feb 25: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia*

Feb 27: Melbourne John Cain Arena, Australia*

Feb 28: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Apr 01: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB, Canada^

Apr 02: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB, Canada^

Apr 03: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK, Canada^

Apr 05: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB, Canada^

Apr 08: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 09: Kingston Leon's Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 10: London Budweiser Gardens, ON, Canada, ^

Apr 12: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 13: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada^

Apr 14: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC, Canada^

Apr 16: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB, Canada^

Apr 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS, Canada^

Apr 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ#

Apr 26: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD#

Apr 27: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 29: Buffalo Electric City, NY

Apr 30: Cleveland House Of Blues Cleveland, OH

May 01: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theatre, IN

May 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 04: Claremont Lovin' Life Music Fest, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 07: Little Rock The Hall, AR

May 08: Huntsville Mars Music Hall, AL

May 09: Destin Club LA, FL

May 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 22: Penmarch God Save The Kouing Festival, France

* with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

^ with Queens Of The Stone Age

# with Staind

Tickets available via The Struts website.