The Struts launch glitter-soaked Primadonna Like Me single

Derby rockers The Struts have released Primadonna Like Me, the second track to emerge from their second, as-yet-unnamed follow-up to debut album Everybody Wants. The release follows the launch of Body Talks last month.

In a statement, Primadonna Like Me is described as "A foot-stomping, disco-inflected, glitter-drenched rocker, full of Stones-y swagger and boasting a chorus that has already had audiences worldwide roaring it back at the band within seconds of hearing it."

“Primadonna Like Me was written about my stage character, my alter ego,” says band frontman Luke Spiller. “It’s this completely deluded guy running around his small town, all dressed to the nines - a full-on 21st century dandy going around saying, ‘Don’t you know who I think I am?’”

The band have just finished touring The US with the Foo Fighters, and embark on a North American headline tour next month (dates below). UK dates are expected to be announced shortly.

"They’re the best opening band we’ve ever had, says Dave Grohl. “That kid Luke, the singer, it’s unbelievable. He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”

The Struts - US Tour

Sep 06: Dewey Beach Bottle & Cork, DE

Sep 21: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Sep 22: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

Sep 23: Franklin Pilgrimage Music Festival, TN

Sep 24: Richmond National, VA

Sep 26: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 30: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 02: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 03: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 05: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Oct 06: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Oct 08: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 09: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Oct 12: Atlanta Variety Theater, GA

Oct 13: Orlando The Beachum Theater, FL

Oct 14: Tampa Orpheum Theater, FL

Oct 16: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Oct 17: Jacksonville Maverick’s At the Landing, FL

Oct 19: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Oct 20: Destin Club LA, FL

Oct 21: Tuscaloosa Druid City, AL

Oct 23: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Oct 25: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR

Oct 26: Arlington Texas Live!, TX

Oct 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 02: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Nov 03: Anaheim HOB, CA

Nov 06: Napa Jam Cellars Ballroom, CA

Nov 08: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Nov 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Nov 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 23: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 24: Chicago House Of Blues, IL