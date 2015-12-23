The Rods re-record Crank It Up

The Rods have re-recorded their hit Crank It Up to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The record will mark the milestone in 2016 and the new version of the track is available from iTunes.

Guitarist David ‘Rock’ Feinstein says: “What more is there to say? It’s kind of been our motto since day one and, 35 years later, we are still slamming our audiences with great powerful music.

“It’s amazing to see all the different generations singing along to this classic Rods anthem. Call it rock’n’roll, or call it heavy metal – it’s meant to be played loud with a passion, and that’s what we have done for 35 years.”

Drummer Carl Canedy, who also produced the re-recording, adds: “We felt re-recording our very first single, Crank It Up, would be a fitting way to commemorate our 35 years together. Originally we’d pressed a few hundred 45s and sent them off to radio stations and record companies without much hope of getting any response.

“I’ll never forget how thrilled I was when I contacted the DJ at a Rochester, New York, radio station, asking if he’d received our song and what he thought of it. His response was, ‘Yeah, we received it, and Crank It Up sounds great on air.’

“I was floored. It was the first time we’d received any recognition for our music. I still love playing the song and the fans still seem to love hearing it.”

