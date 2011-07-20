The Rods: Vengeance

The last time The Rods released something new was before anyone had heard of Guns N’ Roses.

But a quarter-of-a-century after last studio album Heavier Than Thou, the American East Coast trio are back, sounding as raw and powerful as they were on the seminal 1981 self-titled album.

David ‘Rock’ Feinstein (guitar/vocals), Garry Bordonaro (bass) and Carl Canedy (drums/vocals) have avoided any attempts to mature. They know what The Rods should sound like, and that’s what we get. It’s full-on, biker friendly US metal.

Of course, one song will get all the attention. The Code features a late, masterful stint from Ronnie James Dio. But make no mistake, Vengeance stands tall in its own right.