The real story behind Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody movie: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

In the new issue of Classic Rock we look back at Queen’s first 15 years – those portrayed in the new Bohemian Rhapsody film – from just another band of hopefuls, to global superstars, through worrying slump to ruling Live Aid.

And that's not all: Dr Brian May tells us on-set stories, behind-the-scenes goings-on and more.

Plus...

Features

Enuff Z’Nuff

They were the band of the moment, flying high, poised to write their name in the brightest lights. Then they hit the self-destruct button.

Steve Perry

The former Journey singer said it was all over; that he’d fallen out of love with the music industry and left it behind for good. Then he started believin’ again…

Nashville Pussy

They’ve got the same staying power as the late Lemmy and co., the same tenacity and the same dedication to everything rock’n’roll. Meet the American Motörhead.

Wayne Kramer

America has a gun problem. Most prisoners shouldn’t be in prison. We need rock’n’roll… These and more life lessons from the MC5/MC50 guitarist.

Chris Stein

The Blondie guitarist talks about New York during the punk years, and illustrates it with a selection of images from his new photo book.

Beth Hart

After a harrowing early life that would have broken most people, she dragged herself back from the brink and is now “having fun, fun, fun” as she embraces major success.

What's on your FREE CD

RODEO

Rounding up the best new music, including Cosmic Engine, Batwölf, the Damn Times, The Blowouts, Giant Not Giant and more…

Plus...

The Little Book Of AC/DC*

Brace yourselves for 100 pages of tales of four decades of dirty deeds, riffraff and rock’n’roll damnation!

Double-sided Queen poster*

Enhance any living space with this giant, double-sided poster celebrating Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody movie.

148-page Metallica eBook

From their unlikely beginnings to the making of their classic albums, and packed with decades of intimate, behind-the-scenes shots, this is the complete story of how Metallica became the world's biggest metal band.

Regular Features

The Dirt

Fiftieth-anniversary exhibition celebrates The Kinks’ masterpiece The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society; Steve Howe named Prog God at the Prog Awards; Pete Way wants no part in UFO’s 50th-anniversary farewell tour; Black Star Riders part ways with co-founder guitarist Damon Johnson; Ozzy endured Black Sabbath’s farewell; Kiss, Bob Seger and Krokus plan their goodbyes… Say hello to Blinders and Those Damn Crows, welcome back Martin Barre, Coheed And Cambria and Supersuckers; say goodbye to Chas Hodges, Maartin Allcock, Tony Camillo…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Small Faces

Although Lazy Sunday was a big hit, drummer Kenney Jones says it was “the final nail in the coffin in finishing us off”.

Q&A: Dave Davies

The Kinks guitarist on his new album, the 70s, growing up, personal struggles and a new Kinks record.

Six Things You Need To Know About: Massive Wagons

They’re Quo fans, playing live is where they’re at, their songs are less frivolous than you might think…

CR’s Social Club

Write! Rage! And more! Just a few of the many things you'll find as we share the best of our readers' online contributions.

Reviews

New albums from The Struts, Whitesnake, Ace Frehley, Greta Van Fleet, Blackberry Smoke, Nashville Pussy, Opeth, David Crosby, Pink Fairies, Crippled Black Phoenix… Reissues from Metallica, Status Quo, Small Faces, Be-Bop Deluxe, The Beatles, Helloween, Lyndsey Buckingham, Soulfly… DVDs, films and books on Queen, Jethro Tull, Roger Daltrey, Steve Lukather, Ian Hunter, New Order… Live reviews of Ghost, Europe, Garbage, L.A. Guns, King King, David Crosby…

Buyer’s Guide: Bob Mould

From Hüsker Dü to Sugar to solo, Mould is a leading post-hardcore singer-songwriter with a fascinating catalogue.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Duane Eddy, Godsmack, Michael Schenker Fest, Fields Of The Nephelim and Nelson. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Roger Daltrey

The Who frontman on The Who, Pete Townshend’s arrest, not having regrets and the secret of a successful marriage.

