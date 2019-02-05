The Real 100 Greatest Albums of the 1960s: only in Classic Rock, on sale now

Along with the 70s, the 60s was one of the greatest decades for rock music, producing a swathe of landmark, influential and simply magnificent albums. After much debate and deliberation, we’ve chosen the top 100.

We also look at some of the artists whose records are among them, including Mott The Hoople, Free, John Mayall, Traffic, Jimi Hendrix, Jethro Tull and The Doors.

Features

Mott The Hoople

Before they became 70s chart stars, they were a wilder proposition – as their incendiary debut album proved.

Traffic

He was in Traffic at their 60s best, played on tracks by the Stones and George Harrison, had Michael Jackson guest on his records… Life’s been quite a ride for Dave Mason.

John Mayall

He faced the uneviable task of following his landmark Beano album. Many say the result, A Hard Road, is just as good.

Jimi Hendrix

Fuelled by “acid, aliens and fearless innovation”, the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s dazzling second album here gets the recognition it deserves.

Jethro Tull

Ian Anderson on Stand Up, the prog legends’ pivotal, game-shifting second album.

The Doors

When drummer Jon Keliehor found himself in the Doors camp, a whirlwind of 60s West Coast adventures ensued.

Free

We look at the road to Tons Of Sobs, the debut album from one of the truly great bands to come out if late-60s Britain.

Bonus Queen Supplement

With a fanbase as dedicated and engaged as Queen's, we knew exactly where to turn when it came to pulling together the definitive ranking of Queen's best songs. We put each of the band's recorded songs into a giant poll, you voted for them in your thousands, and we also called upon some familiar faces to hear about the Queen songs that really make them tick.

What's on your FREE CD?

The Classic Rock Machine Turns You On. Again!

Rounding up the best new music from the best new bands, including Manchino, WolfSkull, Prisoners Of New York, Days Of Thieves and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

As The Who announce their first album of new material in 13 years, we also look at some of the other bands and albums to watch out for in 2019… Welcome back Meat Puppets, say hello to King Creature, say goodbye to Ray Sawyer, Eric Haydock...

The Stories Behind The Songs: Green River

Swallow My Pride became Green River’s signature song, and also an important one in the soundtrack to the 90s.

Q&A: Jason Becker

The former guitar prodigy looks back at the long road to his new record, and talks about living with ALS today.

Reviews

New albums from Swervedriver, Heart, Magnum, Steve Hackett, Royal Trux, Wille & The Bandits, Skunk Anansie, Michael Chapman, Long Ryders… Reissues from Green River, Steve Jones, Third Ear Band, Brownsville Station, Angelic Upstarts, GBH… DVDs, films and books on Iron Maiden, David Bowie, Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Japan, King Diamond… Live reviews of Black Stone Cherry, The Cadillac Three, Clutch, Monster Truck, Pretty Things, Uriah Heep, Paul McCartney…

Buyer’s Guide: Krokus

As Switzerland’s answer to AC/DC prepare for a farewell tour, we look at their must-have records.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from The Stranglers, Buckcherry, Bernie Marsden, The Revolution and Blue October. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Al Murray

The Pub Landlord and Fat Cops drummer on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

