The Pretty Reckless go acoustic

The Pretty Reckless have confirmed they are working on an acoustic album.

The band made history earlier this month, when they became the first female-fronted band to reach the top spot in the US charts with their first two singles Heaven Knows and Messed Up World.

Now they’ve revealed they are working on acoustic material and have recorded a medley.

Frontwoman Taylor Momsen tells North Carolina radio station Rock 105.5: “I don’t have dates yet but we just recorded an acoustic version of a medley. It’s how we originally wrote the songs, so it’s an inside look into how the album Going To Hell actually started.

“If you can’t play it all the way through on an acoustic guitar, then it’s not a good enough song to bring in the band.”

Momsen appeared on US TV series Gossip Girl until 2011 but recently stated she is focusing on her music and had no plans to act again. However, she says writing, along with music, has become a huge part of her life – and she has a book in the works.

She continues: “I’m always writing. I’m writing a book, a screenplay and I’ve already written half the next record. It’s a never-ending process – you’re just trying to always be in the creative mindset.”

The Pretty Reckless are currently on a North American tour and will play eight dates in the UK, starting in Nottingham on November 17.

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Manchester Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 22: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 24: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 26: London O2 Academy